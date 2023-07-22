Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CBIZ by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.