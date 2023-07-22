SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,493 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

