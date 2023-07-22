Csenge Advisory Group Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

