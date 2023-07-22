Royal Bank of Canada Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $62.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.
SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
