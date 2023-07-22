Royal Bank of Canada Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $62.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.