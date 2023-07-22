Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 11,554 Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000.
Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of MNM opened at $29.16 on Friday. Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.
Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares (MNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US metals and mining companies. MNM was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.