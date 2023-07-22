Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 11,554 Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000.

Shares of MNM opened at $29.16 on Friday. Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

The Direxion Daily Metals & Mining Bull 2X Shares (MNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US metals and mining companies. MNM was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

