Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

