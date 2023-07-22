Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,702 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.