Csenge Advisory Group Has $374,000 Position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.38% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

