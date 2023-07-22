Csenge Advisory Group Invests $303,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Sony Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,469,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.