Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 770,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,279,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $190.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.29. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $192.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,462 shares of company stock worth $10,334,368. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

