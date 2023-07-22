Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,016 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

