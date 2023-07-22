Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $283,000 Investment in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.17% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,218.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 794,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 524,647 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 229,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 145,663 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

