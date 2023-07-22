Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,668 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $31.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

