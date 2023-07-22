Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,198 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,183,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,736,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.