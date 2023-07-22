Csenge Advisory Group Sells 16 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,351,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,457.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,479.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,496.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

