Sfmg LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.