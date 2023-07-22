2,966 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after acquiring an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,102,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Insider Activity

Celanese Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $121.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.