Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,351 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.27% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 446,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 320,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 96,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSFF opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

