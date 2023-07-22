Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

AMP opened at $353.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.35 and a 52 week high of $357.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

