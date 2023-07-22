Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 67,445 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,445 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

