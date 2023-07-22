Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $228.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19. The company has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 600.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

