Csenge Advisory Group Sells 172 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $103.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

