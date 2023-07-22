Csenge Advisory Group Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.