Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $52.27 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

