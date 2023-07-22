Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

