Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Aziz Mottiwala Sells 2,400 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aziz Mottiwala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 100 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.65. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 116,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

