ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.85 million, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,153,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,232,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,786,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,457 shares of company stock worth $5,467,763. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

