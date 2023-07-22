SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.2 %

AXON opened at $179.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $229.95.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $397,728.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

