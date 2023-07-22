Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Balchem Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.