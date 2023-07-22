Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST opened at $87.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.