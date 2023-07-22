Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 367.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Weatherford International worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,991,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 274.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,567.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insider Activity

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.84. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.