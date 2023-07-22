SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,082 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

