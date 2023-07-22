SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 32,920 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 215.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $9,766,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.06 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

