Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 387.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,337,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $78.92 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

