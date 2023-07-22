Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Vistra Stock Performance
NYSE VST opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.52.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -103.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra
In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,445,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,214,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after buying an additional 1,028,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
