SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 100,229 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 520.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TimkenSteel worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

