McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $316.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $319.00 to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.16.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.87.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.