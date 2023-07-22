SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 1,568.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

NYSE HGV opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

