PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.88 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

