Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Corteva has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,688,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.