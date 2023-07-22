CMS Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $78,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

