SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

