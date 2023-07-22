SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,394 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,008,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,434,135 shares in the company, valued at $257,560,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,107 shares of company stock worth $14,038,685. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

PCOR opened at $70.99 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Procore Technologies Company Profile



Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

