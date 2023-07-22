StockNews.com Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of ESLT opened at $215.85 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 234.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

