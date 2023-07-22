SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 781.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $255.57 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $256.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.53.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.