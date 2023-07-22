Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

