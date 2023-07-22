SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

