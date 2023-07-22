Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,641,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,247,000 after acquiring an additional 296,704 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

