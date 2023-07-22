SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $128,837.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $50.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.