SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Fluor worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

